Primary school fire kills 17 students

Nairobi: At least 17 students were killed while 13 more suffered serious burn injuries after a fire in a boarding school dormitory in central Kenya. Investigation has been launched to find out the cause of fire at Hillside Endarasha Primary in Nyeri county. The school is located around 170 kilometres north of the capital Nairobi, in Nyeri county.

As per reports, the Hillside Endarasha Primary school caters to some 800 students. Most of the students are aged between 5 and 12.

There have been several school fires in Kenya and across East Africa over the past few years. As many as 9 students were killed by a fire at a girls’ high school in the Kibera neighbourhood of Nairobi in 2016. In 2001, 67 students were killed by an arson attack on their dormitory at the Kyanguli Mixed Secondary School David Mutiso in Kenya’s southern Machakos district.

Back in 1994, 40 school children were burned alive and 47 injured in a fire that broke out in the Shauritanga Secondary School for Girls in the northern region of Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.