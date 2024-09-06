Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended on weaker note on September 6 amid selling seen across the sectors. At close, BSE Sensex was down 1,017.23 points or 1.24 percent at 81,183.93. NSE Nifty settled at 24,852.20 , down 292.90 points or 1.16 percent at.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,262 against 2,655 stocks that declined, and 88 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,005. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 280, and those that hit a 52-week low was 32. A total of 288 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 245 in the lower circuit.

Biggest losers included SBI, HCL Technologies, NTPC, ICICI Bank and BPCL. Top gainers were Asian Paints, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, LTIMindtree and Divis Labs.

All the sectoral indices ended lower with auto, PSU Bank, oil & gas, media, telecom, IT, realty, capital goods down 1-3 percent. The BSE midcap index shed 1.4 percent, while the smallcap index declined 1 percent after hitting fresh record high.