Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Quits Indian Railways Job to Pursue Political Career

Vinesh Phogat, a prominent Indian wrestler, is reportedly set to join the Congress party ahead of the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. In a significant career move, the 30-year-old wrestler resigned from her position with the Indian Railways, which she announced on her official X account. She expressed gratitude towards the Indian Railways for allowing her to serve the nation but stated that it was time to move on from her job.

This development follows Vinesh’s meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and general secretary KC Venugopal in New Delhi on September 4, alongside fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia. Both Vinesh and Bajrang were actively involved in protests against former BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment in 2023. Their meeting with Congress leadership has fueled speculation about her political future.

Vinesh Phogat is a celebrated athlete, having won medals in prestigious competitions such as the World Championship, Asian Games, Asian Championships, and Commonwealth Games. Despite her achievements, her journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics ended in disappointment when she was disqualified from the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling final for exceeding the weight limit by 100 grams on the day of the bout.