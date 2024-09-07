Acer launches handheld gaming PC: Details

Mumbai: Acer launched its first-ever handheld gaming PC. The device named ‘Acer Nitro Blaze 7’ was launched at Acer’s Global Press Conference (GPC) 2024. The pricing and availability of the gaming handheld PC will be announced soon.

Acer Nitro Blaze 7 features a 7-inch full-HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate and a 7ms response time. The screen is claimed to have 100 percent sRGB coverage and comes with AMD FreeSync Premium technology.

The handheld gaming PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, paired with AMD Radeon 780M graphics processing unit (GPU). It is an octa-core processor with up to 5.1 GHz max boost. It can deliver up to 39 total AI trillion operations per second (TOPS). Additionally, the gaming PC supports on-device AI capabilities courtesy of Ryzen AI technology. The GPU, coupled with the Radeon Super Resolution technology, boasts real-time graphical upscaling.

The Acer Nitro Blaze 7 is equipped with a 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The handheld gaming PC runs on Windows 11The device also comes with USB Type-C 4.0 ports, a microSD card reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.It is backed by a 50.04Wh battery, and the company bundles a 65W adapter supporting charging via USB Type-C.