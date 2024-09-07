Acer unveils new tablet: Details

Mumbai: Acer unveiled its latest tablet named ‘Iconia X12’ at the Acer Global Press Conference (GPC) 2024 ahead of IFA in Berlin. The is confirmed to launch in select markets worldwide in January 2025.

Acer Iconia X12 price is set at $349 (roughly Rs. 29,300) or EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 34,400) or CNY 2,688 (roughly Rs. 31,800). The tablet will be available for purchase in North America, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region, and China starting January 2025. The company has yet to confirm if the tablet will launch in India.

The Acer Iconia X12 sports a 12.6-inch 2.5K WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 60Hz refresh rate and up to 400 nits of peak brightness level. It ships with Android 14 and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The Acer Iconia X12 is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The tablet packs quad-speakers and carries a USB Type-C port, a dedicated microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Acer has packed a 10,000mAh battery in the Iconia X12 tablet with up to 30W quick charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.2. The tablet comes with an aluminium chassis.