Army’s Anti-Terror Operation Engages 600 J&K Villagers

The Indian Army has launched an initiative to train Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir to enhance counter-terrorism measures. Around 600 villagers are receiving training in operating automatic rifles, squad post drills, and minor tactics, with each VDG unit undergoing at least three days of intensive instruction near their villages. This effort is designed to prepare civilians to defend their communities against potential terrorist threats and strengthen the region’s overall security.

As part of this initiative, Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs) are being provided to the VDGs through a collaboration between the Army’s Ordnance Depots and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP). This step is crucial in empowering these guards to better protect their villages. The training is being conducted by Army formations, supported by skilled instructors from the Corps Battle School in Sarol, ensuring that the VDGs receive high-quality, tactical training. To date, 500 individuals in Rajouri and 85-90 in Doda and Kishtwar have completed the program.

This initiative comes amid rising attacks on security forces and civilians in the Jammu region, signaling a shift in terrorist activities. To further strengthen the area’s security, the Army has deployed a brigade-size force and two Special Forces companies, while the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has moved in personnel experienced in low-intensity conflict. Additionally, two Assam Rifles battalions, typically stationed in the Northeast, have been deployed to Jammu for the first time, along with reinforcements from other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).