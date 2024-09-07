Asus launches new laptops powered by Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core: Details

Mumbai: The Taiwanese tech brand, Asus launched its newest Copilot+ PC named ‘Asus Vivobook S 15’. It is powered by Qualcomm’s more affordable Snapdragon X Plus 8-core chipset. Asus also launched launched the Copilot+ version of the Asus ProArt PZ13, a detachable laptop that is powered by the same Arm-based processor.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price decline marginally

Asus Vivobook S 15 price is set at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 92,300) and the laptop is available for purchase via Asus’ online store in the US as well as retail outlets in Canada and the US, in a Cool Silver colourway. The Asus ProArt PX13 is also priced at $1,099. The device is sold in a Nano Black colour option.

Asus Vivobook S 15 Specifications

The company’s new Vivobook S 15 model features the same specifications as the model launched earlier this year, except for the new Snapdragon X Plus 8-core (X1P-64-100) chipset with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a Qualcomm Adreno GPU. It sports a 15.6-inch 3K (2,880×1,620 pixels) Lumina OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 600nits peak brightness. The laptop has 1TB of SSD storage and supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It is equipped with two USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a HDMI 2.1 port. The laptop also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a MicroSD card reader.Asus has equipped the Vivobook S 15 with a Full-HD infrared camera that supports Windows Hello. It is equipped with a 3-cell 70Wh battery.