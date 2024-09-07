BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition diesel variant launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: BMW India has launched a new top-spec version of the 3 Series long wheelbase sedan in India. The bookings of BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition diesel variant have started through BMW’s offline and online channels with the deliveries slated to begin soon. The 3 Series M Sport Pro is now available with the 2.0-litre diesel powertrain at a price of Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently, the 3 Series long wheelbase is sold in M Sport and M Sport Pro variants.

The M Sport Pro variant comes with a car key with M-specific inserts and the M aero package. The colour options include Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Carbon Black, and Portimao Blue. The new variant gets Anthracite headliner upholstery. The sedan comes equipped with BMW’s Curved Display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 14.9-inch Control Display, all powered by BMW’s latest Operating System 8. Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a premium Harman Kardon Surround Sound system featuring 16 speakers . Other features like the 8.5 iDrive system with curved 14.9-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climate control and wireless charger.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition features a 2.0L four-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine paired with an eight-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission. This engine generates 187 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, enabling the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.6 seconds.