Commodity Market: Gold price decline marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower in Kerala on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 53,440, down by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6780, down by Rs 40. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 400 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices remained steady on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7352.8 per gram, and the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6735.2 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.73%, whereas in the last month it has been -4.16%. The cost of silver is Rs.83140 per kg.

Also Read: Acer launches handheld gaming PC: Details

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled flat at Rs 71,981 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.09% or Rs 64. Silver futures ended at Rs 85,005/kg, up by 0.06% or Rs 49. In the last 2 days, the prices of gold have gained Rs 500/10 gm while silver has gained Rs 1,440 per kilogram. On Thursday, gold futures settled at Rs 71,466 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.12% and silver futures settled at Rs 83,565 per kilogram with a gain of 0.38%.

In global markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $2,516.19 per ounce, after hitting a nearly one-week high in the previous session. Gold has climbed 0.5% for the week so far. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,546.00. Price of spot silver was flat at $28.81 per ounce and platinum gained 0.5% to $928.45. Palladium fell 0.1% at $939.88 and headed for a weekly fall.