Etihad Airways to operate flights to these 2 destinations: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways will operate flights to two new destinations. The air carrier will operate flights to Warsaw in Poland and Prague in Czechia. This is for the first time the airline has flown directly to these countries.

Starting from June 2, 2025, Etihad will launch four weekly flights to both Warsaw and Prague. These routes will be operated by Etihad’s modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner, with 28 Business Class and 262 Economy Class seats available on every flight.

Flight EY155 will arrive at Prague’s Vaclav Havel Airport at 7.15am, while flights back from the Czech capital will touch downAbu Dhabi at 7.05pm in EY156. Warsaw-bound passengers will depart Abu Dhabi in EY159 at 2.45am, and EY160 will fly back from the Polish capital at 11.15am with touchdown in the UAE scheduled for 7pm.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways will resume flights to Kenya’s Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) from December 15 this year. The UAE’s national airline will fly 4 times a week, non-stop from Zayed International Airport, with EY 0767 departing at 9.15am and landing in Nairobi at 1.40pm, on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Flights back to Abu Dhabi will depart at 6.20pm and arrive in the UAE at 20 minutes past midnight.