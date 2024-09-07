Gulf country announces National Day holiday

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced a 4-day weekend to mark its National Day. The 94th National Day of Saudi Arabia falls on Monday, September 23, 2024. So, residents will get a 4-day long weekend starting from Friday, September 20.

In August, the Saudi General Entertainment Authority announced the theme of the National Day as ‘We Dream and Achieve,’. The authority urged all public and private institutions to use official and approved branding for the occasion, which can be accessed from their website.

Also Read: Etihad Airways to operate flights to these 2 destinations: Details

Saudi National Day is celebrated on September 23 to mark the renaming of the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by King Abdul Aziz Ibn Saud in 1932. On this day, in 1932, King Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud issued a decree to unify all parts of the country as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It was made a national holiday by King Abdullah in 2005.