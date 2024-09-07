Gulf country to replace expats with citizens in 32 new professions

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman has expanded the list of jobs prohibited for expat workers in Oman. The authority added 32 new jobs to the list of jobs banned for expats including professional in IT, Tourism, Transport and marketing. These jobsare now reserved exclusively for Omani nationals.
The newly restricted professions include:
Driver of a truck transporting food and medical supplies (refrigerated)
Driver of a truck transporting water
Hotel reception manager
Lifeguard
Tourist agent
Travel agent
Room service supervisor
Quality control manager
Quality officer
Drilling fluid engineer
Drilling supervisor
Electrical technician/general maintenance
Mechanical technician/general maintenance
Drilling measurement engineer
Quality controller
Aircraft loading supervisor
Marketing specialist
Ship mooring and stabilisation worker
Labor supervisor
Storage and unloading supervisor
Commercial promoter (sales representative)
Commercial broker
Goods arranger
Flatbed crane driver
Forklift driver
New vehicle salesman
Used vehicle salesman
New spare parts salesman
Used spare parts salesman
General systems analyst
IS network specialist
Marine supervisor
