Gulf country to replace expats with citizens in 32 new professions

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman has expanded the list of jobs prohibited for expat workers in Oman. The authority added 32 new jobs to the list of jobs banned for expats including professional in IT, Tourism, Transport and marketing. These jobsare now reserved exclusively for Omani nationals.

The newly restricted professions include:

Driver of a truck transporting food and medical supplies (refrigerated)

Driver of a truck transporting water

Hotel reception manager

Lifeguard

Tourist agent

Travel agent

Room service supervisor

Quality control manager

Quality officer

Drilling fluid engineer

Drilling supervisor

Electrical technician/general maintenance

Mechanical technician/general maintenance

Drilling measurement engineer

Quality controller

Aircraft loading supervisor

Marketing specialist

Ship mooring and stabilisation worker

Labor supervisor

Storage and unloading supervisor

Commercial promoter (sales representative)

Commercial broker

Goods arranger

Flatbed crane driver

Forklift driver

New vehicle salesman

Used vehicle salesman

New spare parts salesman

Used spare parts salesman

General systems analyst

IS network specialist

Marine supervisor