India successfully launches Agni-4 ballistic missile

New Delhi: India has carried out a successful launch of Agni-4 ballistic missile. The Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) was launched from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha. The launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters.

The Agni missile is a ballistic missile developed by India. The Agni missiles are long-range, nuclear weapons capable, surface-to-surface ballistic missiles. The Agni-4can hit as far as 4,000 kilometres. The 20-metre-long missile can carry a payload of 1,000 kg and can be fired from a road-mobile launcher.

On April 4, India also carried out a successful flight test of the new generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime from the Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. Strategic Forces Command (SFC), along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), had conducted that successful flight test.