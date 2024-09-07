Infinix launches new smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Infinix Hot 50 5G was launched in India. Infinix Hot 50 5G is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is listed at Rs. 10,999. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart starting September 9. It is offered in four colour options — Dreamy Purple, Sage Green, Sleek Black, and Vibrant Blue. The purple colourway comes with a dual-tone finish.

The Infinix Hot 50 5G sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It supports storage expansion via a MicroSD card to up to 1TB. The handset ships with Android 14-based XOS 14.

The Infinix Hot 50 5G comes with a dual rear camera system, including a 48-megapixel IMX582 primary sensor and an unspecified depth sensor, alongside a dual LED flash unit. Meanwhile, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera sensor for selfies.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.4 and USB Type-C. The phone has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance and a TÜV SÜD A-rated 60-month fluency certification. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.