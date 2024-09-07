Kerala ADGP M R Ajith Kumar Confirms Meeting RSS Leader, Terms it ‘Personal Visit’

Kerala ADGP M R Ajith Kumar has confirmed meeting RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale at a Thrissur hotel last year, describing it as a “private visit”. The meeting took place in May 2023, during an RSS camp, and was reported by the Kerala Police Special Branch to their superiors. Ajith Kumar arrived at the meeting in Hosabale’s car, fueling speculation about the nature of their encounter.

The meeting has sparked controversy, with Opposition Leader VD Satheesan alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tasked Ajith Kumar with negotiating with the RSS to disrupt the Pooram festival and gain political advantage for the BJP. Satheesan’s allegations prompted an inquiry from the Chief Minister’s office, leading to Ajith Kumar’s clarification.

Despite Ajith Kumar’s explanation, he faces serious accusations, including murder, from ruling MLA PV Anvar, and is under pressure to provide further clarification on the meeting. The controversy surrounding the meeting and Ajith Kumar’s involvement in the Pooram festival has raised questions about the police officer’s impartiality and his relationship with the RSS.