Kerala: Chimmini Dam to be opened to public on September 13

The Chimmini Dam in Echippara, Chalakudy, will open to the public on September 13, following a meeting led by Collector Arjun Pandian to address issues related to the Chimmini Tourism Project. During the meeting, attended by MLA K.K. Ramachandran, it was decided that tourists would have access to the dam site and continue enjoying activities like trekking, cycling, and boat rides. A new tourism committee will be formed to oversee the development of the Chimmini Dam as a tourist destination.

To support tourism, infrastructure development is underway at the Chimmini Dam site. The Irrigation Department will have its toilet block and cafeteria operational this month, and the panchayat’s toilet block will also be completed soon. The authorities emphasized the need for improved facilities at the site. Additionally, new trekking routes will be introduced alongside the existing trekking and cycling activities, enhancing the adventure options available to visitors.

Further development of the Chimmini Tourism Project will be supported by funds from the MLA and tourism funds, as announced by MLA K.K. Ramachandran. The Irrigation and Tourism Departments will collaborate to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to upgrade facilities at the Chimmini Dam. Located near the Mangalam Dam and Parambikkulam Wildlife Reserve, the Chimmini Wildlife Sanctuary, established in 1984, spans 85 square kilometers and offers eco-friendly activities like bamboo rafting, bird watching, and jungle safaris for tourists.