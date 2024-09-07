Kerala to Experience Widespread Rains, Heavier Downpours in North; Yellow Alert Issued

A low-pressure system is expected to intensify into a severe low-pressure area near the coast of West Bengal and Odisha within the next 2-3 days, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region. Kerala can expect intermittent rainfall across all districts, with a higher likelihood of heavier rainfall in northern Kerala. A yellow alert has been issued for several districts, indicating potential isolated heavy rainfall.

Strong winds are expected in various regions, including the Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea, and Tamil Nadu coast, with speeds ranging from 35 to 55 km/h and occasional gusts up to 65 km/h. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas on specified dates due to severe weather conditions. The weather department has issued warnings and alerts for specific regions and dates, highlighting the potential for adverse weather conditions.

The weather system is expected to move inland towards West Bengal, northern Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh over the next 3-4 days, bringing rain and strong winds. Kerala’s weather department has issued warnings and alerts for specific districts, emphasizing the need for caution and preparedness. The public is advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during this period of adverse weather conditions.