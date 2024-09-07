KMC Directed to Stop Construction Near Heritage Sites’ Regulated Areas

The National Monument Authority (NMA) has decided to write to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to urge them not to approve construction within regulated or prohibited areas near protected heritage sites without mandatory approval from the NMA. This decision was made after a recent meeting where several applications for construction approval were reviewed, highlighting instances of unauthorized building work in Kolkata. NMA chairman KK Basa issued directives to remind KMC not to issue commencement certificates for such constructions unless the NMA has granted permission.

The NMA emphasized that many construction projects near protected heritage sites are being initiated or completed without the necessary ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) from the authority, which is required for any work within a 300-meter radius of around 3,700 protected monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India’s jurisdiction. This has resulted in regulatory violations, prompting the NMA to request that KMC ensure no construction begins in these areas without prior approval. A similar letter was sent to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) earlier regarding the same issue.

Additionally, the NMA has previously reached out to the Reserve Bank of India, advising banks not to disburse construction loans unless the building plan has been approved by the NMA. The Authority, under the Ministry of Culture, plays a crucial role in preserving heritage sites, and this move seeks to prevent unauthorized construction that complicates matters for property owners and institutions. Several municipal agencies across states have been found allowing construction without proper NMA clearance, leading to these regulatory complications.