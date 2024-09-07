Know how to check authenticity of Rs 500 note

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 banknotes in 2016 as the Union government announced a demonetisation scheme. These notes replaced Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes from circulation.

The current Rs 500 notes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series are different in colour, size, theme, location of security features and design elements. The Rs 500 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series bear the signature of the Governor. The note has the motif of ‘Red Fort’ on the reverse. The base colour of the note is stone grey. The note has other designs and geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both the obverse and reverse. The size of the note is 66mm x 150 mm.

Check the features of the original Rs 500 note in India; Refer to the above image for the serial number.

Obverse;

1. See through register with denominational numeral 500

2. Latent image with denominational numeral 500

3. Denominational numeral ??? in Devnagari

4. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre

5. Micro letters ‘????’ and ‘India’

6. Colour shift windowed security thread with inscriptions ‘????’, and ‘RBI’. Colour of the thread changes from green to blue when the note is titled.

7. Guarantee clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait.

8. Mahatma Gandhi’s Portrait and electrotype (500) watermarks

9. Number panel with numerals in ascending font on the top left side and bottom right side

10. Denominational numeral with Rupee Symbol in (?500) in colour changing ink (green to blue) on the bottom right

11. The Ashoka pillar emblem on the right

12. (Some features for visually impaired)

Also Read: U20 World Championships: India’s Jyoti Berwal wins gold medal

Intaglio or raised printing of Mahatma Gandhi portrait (4), Ashoka pillar emblem (11), circular identification mark with micro text Rs 500 on the right, five angular bleed lines on both the left and right sides.

Reverse;

13. Year of printing of the note on the left

14. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan

15. Language panel

16. Motif of Red Fort

17. Denominational numeral ??? in devnagari

If you suspect that you have received a fake Rs 500 note, immediately report the incident to the nearest police station or bank branch. Provide them with as much detail as possible about the situation, including the time, place, and appearance of the person who gave you the note.