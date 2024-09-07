Know what is ‘Benching Dating’

Benching dating is a modern dating term. It t refers to someone keeping a potential romantic partner on hold, or ‘on the bench,’ while they explore other options. In the context of dating, someone who is benching you maintains minimal contact to keep you interested but never fully commits to a relationship.

5 Warning Signs You’re Being ‘Benched’

Inconsistent Communication: If the person you’re interested in sends sporadic messages, disappears for days or weeks, and then reappears with little explanation, it’s a red flag. This inconsistency often indicates they are not prioritising you and are possibly keeping you as a backup option.

Vague Future Plans: When you try to make concrete plans to meet up, they are always vague or non-committal. This suggests they are keeping their options open.

Limited Availability: They often claim to be too busy with work, family, or other commitments, making it hard to schedule time together.

No Progression in the Relationship: Despite spending time together, the relationship doesn’t seem to be moving forward. They avoid discussions about the future, refuse to define the relationship, and keep things at a casual level.

Attention When It’s Convenient: You notice that they only reach out when it’s convenient for them, often late at night or when they have no other plans. This behaviour suggests you are a fallback option rather than a priority in their life.