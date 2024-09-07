Lifestyle remedies to sleep better

Good sleep is essential for overall health and well-being. Sleep plays a crucial role in physical and mental restoration, cognitive function, and emotional stability. Quality sleep supports immune function, regulates metabolism, and reduces the risk of chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. It also enhances memory, mood, and productivity. Lifestyle changes and remedies can significantly improve sleep quality.

Lifestyle remedies to ensure good quality sleep:

1. Sleep schedule

Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day regulates your body’s internal clock (circadian rhythm). Consistency reinforces your sleep-wake cycle. It will make easier to fall asleep and wake up naturally without an alarm.

2. Relaxing bedtime routine

Engaging in calming activities before bed, like reading, meditating, or taking a warm bath, signals your body to wind down. These activities reduce stress and anxiety, making it easier to transition to sleep.

3. Limit exposure to blue light

Blue light from screens can interfere with the production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep. By limiting screen time an hour or two before bed, you allow melatonin levels to rise naturally.

4. Optimise sleep environment

A dark, cool, and quiet room promotes better sleep.. Creating an ideal sleep environment minimises disruptions and makes it easier to stay asleep throughout the night.

5. Watch your diet before bedtime

Avoiding heavy meals, caffeine, and alcohol before bed prevents disruptions to your sleep cycle. These substances can lead to indigestion, restlessness, and frequent waking.

6. Stay active during the day

Regular physical activity helps regulate your sleep patterns. Exercise increases the time spent in deep sleep, the most restorative phase of sleep. Physical activity reduces stress and anxiety.

7. Manage stress

Practicing mindfulness or meditation helps calm the mind, reducing the racing thoughts that can keep you awake at night. By managing stress effectively, you lower the levels of stress hormones like cortisol.

8. Limit naps during the day

Long or irregular daytime naps can negatively affect your nighttime sleep. If you need to nap, limit it to 20-30 minutes and avoid napping late in the day.

9. Get exposure to natural light during the day

Exposure to sunlight during the day, especially in the morning, helps regulate your circadian rhythm. Natural light cues your body to stay awake during the day and become sleepy at night. Sunlight exposure helps maintain a healthy sleep-wake cycle.

10. Keep your bedroom for sleep only

Using your bedroom exclusively for sleep and intimacy strengthens the mental association between your bed and sleep. Avoid working, eating, or watching TV in bed.