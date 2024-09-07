Men are desperate to have sex in this season

According to a scientific research, testosterone level is very important to have sex. And according to research, the testosterone level of boys decreases significantly in the evening rather than in the day. Because of which even if you have a strong desire to have sex at night, you are not able to enjoy sex fully. So brother, this is sex is a game of complete hormones. The same when you wake up at 5 or 6 in the morning. The level of testosterone in you is at its peak.

Also Read: Know reasons of delayed period

During this time of the morning, the level of testosterone in you is 25 to 30 percent higher. Understanding this means. You mean you will make a blast in the bed and if your partner has any complaint from you then you will have sex and remove all his complaints at this time. Because by having sex at this time, you will also get rid of premature ejaculation. And with full energy, you will enjoy sex, enjoying every moment of sex. At that point there will be no worry in your mind, nor will there be any disturbing. So my brother once listened to me and do not let this love season go waste, once prepare your partner for sex in the morning and the next morning it will look amazing, she will pick you up herself in the morning. So now you also want to be a superman in front of your partner, then get ready for the morning of every day. To make this testosterone level good in the morning, you should have complete sleep at night, take special care of it.