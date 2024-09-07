Mercedes-Benz launches Maybach EQS 680 SUV in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz India launched its flagship electric offering, the Maybach EQS 680 SUV in the ultra-luxury segment. The Maybach EQS 680 SUV is offered at Rs 2.25 crore (ex-showroom) . The battery electric portfolio from the German automaker now has five models, comprising EQA, EQB, EQE, EQS sedan, and Maybach EQS 680.

Mercedes Maybach packs a massive 107.8 kWh battery pack, promising 611 kilometres on a single charge. The dual-motor setup is power rated at 484 kW and 950 Nm. Maybach EQSS 680 can do a 0-100 kmph in 4.4 seconds and the top speed is rated at 210 kmph. The battery can be recharged using a 200 kW fast charger, allowing 10 to 80 per cent in 31 minutes.

The grille panel up front gets chrome-plated strips, with a full with LED strip up front. The windors and B-pillar get chrome surrounds as well, while a Maybach emblem is present on the D-pillar. The SUV rides on 21-inch alloys, which can be upgraded to 22-inch ones. The Maybach EQS SUV offers two optional packages: the Chauffeur package and the First-Class Rear package. The latter includes an array of premium amenities, such as thermal cup holders, a dedicated shelf for the MBUX rear tablet, four USB-C ports, and two HDMI interfaces.

Safety features include 11 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control.