Mumbai-Frankfurt Flight Diverted to Turkey After Bomb Threat

A Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt was diverted to Erzurum Airport in Turkey on Friday following a bomb threat onboard. Flight UK27 made a precautionary landing at the Turkish airport at 7:05 pm (IST) after a security concern was raised. According to a Vistara spokesperson, the authorities were immediately notified, and the aircraft was subjected to a thorough security check, with all passengers and crew safely evacuated.

The security alert was triggered when a cabin crew member discovered a written bomb threat in one of the plane’s toilets, prompting swift action to ensure the safety of everyone on board. Vistara emphasized that the safety of passengers, crew, and the aircraft is its top priority, and the airline is fully cooperating with security agencies to complete the necessary checks.

Vistara also communicated the incident through social media, confirming that the flight had safely landed in Turkey due to security reasons and that further updates would be provided. The airline continues to work with authorities to address the situation.