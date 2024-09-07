Mumbai’s GSB Seva Mandal Hosts India’s Richest Ganpati with 66kg Gold Ornaments for 2024 Ganesh Chaturthi

As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began on Saturday, Mumbai’s GSB Seva Mandal, often referred to as the ‘richest Ganpati,’ unveiled its idol adorned with 66 kg of gold, 325 kg of silver, and other precious items. The festival, running from September 7 to 11, has also been insured for a staggering Rs 400.58 crore. The GSB Seva Mandal, located in Matunga, is renowned for its opulent Lord Ganesha idol, drawing large crowds of devotees to witness the grand celebrations.

On Thursday night, the first glimpse of the GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati was revealed at King’s Circle, Mumbai, accompanied by chants, music, and traditional dhol beats. The event marked the start of the 70th Ganeshotsav organized by the Seva Mandal. The festival is a major event in Maharashtra, beginning on September 7, and is celebrated with a series of rituals, music, and events over ten days, culminating in the immersion of the idols during the grand visarjan.

To ensure security during the festival, around 15,000 police officers have been deployed across the state. The vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations saw families, including young children and the elderly, stepping out early on Saturday to bring home their beloved deity, accompanied by the joyful sounds of drums and the chanting of “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”