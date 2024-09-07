Partial closure of key road announced in UAE

Abu Dhbai: A partial closure of key road announced in the UAE. The Abu Dhabi Mobility informed a closure on Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan street, the road that connects Dubai to Al Ain.

The road in Al Tiwayya area will be closed from September 8 (12am) to October 24. Traffic will be diverted to the opposite side.

The Abu Dhabi Mobility also announced a partial road closure of Zayed the First street from September 8 (12am) to September 9 (5am). The closure will be on the two right lanes. Another road that will be partially closed is Nahyan the First Street, from September 8 to October 8, with the two left lanes being closed.