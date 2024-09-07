Samsung launches new smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy A06 has been quietly unveiled in India. The Samsung Galaxy A06 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB variant is listed at Rs. 11,499. The phone is available for purchase via the Samsung India website. It is offered in Black, Gold, and Light Blue colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy A06 sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) PLS LCD screen. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The phone supports expanded storage to up to 1TB via a microSD card. It ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.

The Samsung Galaxy A06 is equipped with a dual rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The front-facing camera of the phone holds an 8-megapixel sensor.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy A06 with support for 25W wired fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include dual 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.