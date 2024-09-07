Somnath Express Derails in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh; All Passengers Safe

Two coaches of the Somnath Express derailed in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday morning, approximately 150 meters from the station. The incident occurred at 5:50 AM as the train was approaching platform number 6 at a slow speed. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, and all passengers are safe. The train was traveling from Indore to Jabalpur. This incident comes less than a month after the derailment of the Sabarmati Express in Uttar Pradesh, which was caused by a boulder intentionally placed on the tracks. The West Central Railway’s CPRO, Harshit Shrivastava, confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is underway. The cause of the derailment is yet to be determined. The incident has raised concerns about railway safety, and authorities are working to ensure the well-being of passengers and prevent such incidents in the future.