U20 World Championships: India’s Jyoti Berwal wins gold medal

Pontevedra: In wrestling, Jyoti Berwal clinched a gold medal in the women’s 76 kg freestyle category at the U20 World Championships in Pontevedra, Spain. Jyoti defeated Ukraine’s Mariia Orlevych in the final. On her way to the final, Jyoti defeated Mongolian, Chinese, and Turkish opponents.

This was India’s second consecutive world U20 title in women’s 76 kg after Priya Malik claimed it in the 2023 edition.

Also Read: Infinix launches new smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

A total of 30 Indian wrestlers are competing in the 2024 edition of the U20 wrestling meet. The meet features events in all three wrestling disciplines – men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s freestyle. Each discipline will offer medals in 10 different weight categories, with four medals (one gold, one silver and two bronze) awarded per weight category. Each of the 30 medal events – 10 in Greco-Roman, 10 in men’s freestyle and 10 in women’s freestyle – will feature one Indian wrestler.

So far, India have won five medals – one gold, one silver and three bronze – at the U20 World Wrestling Championships 2024.

Indian medalists at U20 World Wrestling Championships 2024:

Indian wrestler Event Medal

Jyoti Berwal Women’s 76kg Gold

Nitika Women’s 62kg Silver

Neha Women’s 57kg Bronze

Komal Women’s 59kg Bronze

Srishti Women’s 68kg Bronze