Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Gets Congress Ticket for Haryana Polls after Joining Party

The Congress party has announced its first list of 31 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, scheduled for October 5. Notably, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who joined the party on Friday, has been given a ticket to contest in the elections. Phogat, an Olympian, had been a prominent figure in last year’s wrestlers’ protest against former WFI chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Phogat expressed her gratitude to the Congress party and the people of the country for their support throughout her wrestling journey. She also acknowledged the solidarity shown by all parties except the BJP during the wrestlers’ struggles. Meanwhile, fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia, who also joined the Congress on Friday, has been appointed as the working chairman of the All India Kisan Congress.

The Congress candidate list features several key figures, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the current leader of the opposition in the Haryana Assembly, contesting from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Udai Bhan, running from Hodal (SC). Other notable candidates include Mewa Singh, who will face off against Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Ladwa, and Surender Panwar in Sonipat, among others.