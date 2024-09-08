Amazing herbal teas to control PCOS or PCOD

Polycystic ovary syndrome, also called PCOS, affects 1 out of every 5 women in India. In women of reproductive age, it is one of the most common endocrine complications that leads to hormonal imbalance. Women with PCOS may experience a range of symptoms, including irregular periods, acne, weight gain, and difficulty getting pregnant. The condition is not really a disease, but rather a medical condition. PCOS can be managed with lifestyle changes that include clean, plant-based nutrition and holistic living.

In the case of PCOS, the ovaries create abnormally high levels of androgens, the male sex hormones that are typically present in women in trace amounts. The many little cysts (fluid-filled sacs) that develop in the ovaries are known as polycystic ovarian syndrome. PCOS can be of 4 different types. These types being Insulin Resistance, Post pill, Adrenal and Inflammatory.

These herbal teas are beneficial in PCOS:

Peppermint tea: If you are suffering from increased testosterone or hirsutism, then peppermint tea can be beneficial for you. It promotes ovulation and reduces androgens. Drink it in the morning or evening.

Sesame-fenugreek tea: Sesame-fenugreek tea is better called period tea because it helps in bringing down irregular periods naturally.

Add 1 teaspoon fenugreek, 1 teaspoon sesame, 1 small piece of jaggery (5 grams) and 1 teaspoon turmeric in 1 glass of water and boil it on medium flame for 5-7 minutes. Then strain it and drink it sip by sip while it is warm. Drink this tea in the morning and evening on an empty stomach.

Butterfly pea flower Tea: Butterfly Pea Flower Tea is prepared from Aparajita flowers. It prevents acne caused by PCOS and helps improve skin. It also reduces cortisol stress. It contains anthocyanins which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help improve insulin.

Ginger-cinnamon tea: Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and helps control PCOS symptoms and menstrual pain such as cramps, mood swings and headaches. Cinnamon contains minerals such as calcium, fibre, iron and manganese. It helps balance hormones by reducing androgens such as testosterone.

Hibiscus tea: The antioxidants and phytochemicals present in hibiscus tea correct the imbalanced hormones and stimulate consistent ovulation leading to regular menstruation. You can drink hibiscus tea daily for 1-2 hours before meals.