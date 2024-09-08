Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged in Kerala on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Gold is priced at Rs 53,440 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6780. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a slight decline on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.7346 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.68. In contrast, the price of 22 carat gold is Rs.6735 per gram, down by Rs.2. The fluctuation in the price of 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.02%, while the change over the past month is recorded at -3.46%. The current rate for silver is Rs.87000 per kg, which is an increase of Rs.3860 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled flat at Rs 71,981 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.09% or Rs 64. Silver futures ended at Rs 85,005/kg, up by 0.06% or Rs 49. In the last 2 days, the prices of gold have gained Rs 500/10 gm while silver has gained Rs 1,440 per kilogram. On Thursday, gold futures settled at Rs 71,466 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.12% and silver futures settled at Rs 83,565 per kilogram with a gain of 0.38%.

In global markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $2,516.19 per ounce, after hitting a nearly one-week high in the previous session. Gold has climbed 0.5% for the week so far. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,546.00. Price of spot silver was flat at $28.81 per ounce and platinum gained 0.5% to $928.45. Palladium fell 0.1% at $939.88 and headed for a weekly fall.