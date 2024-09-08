Dell launches new laptop: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Dell launched XPS 13 (9350) laptop. This is the first laptops to be equipped with the newly unveiled Intel Core Ultra 200V ‘Lunar Lake’ processors. It will be sold alongside the XPS 13 (9345) and XPS (9340) models that are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite and Intel’s older Meteor Lake chipsets.

Dell XPS 13 (9350) price is set at $1,400 for the base 16GB+512GB RAM and storage model with an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor. It is also available in other variants with Intel Core Ultra 7 256V, Core Ultra 7 258V, Core Ultra 7 268V, or Core Ultra 9 288V processors and can be configured with up to 32GB of memory and 2TB of storage.

The newly announced Dell XPS 13 (9350) is equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 288V Lunar Lake processors, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Dell has equipped the laptop with a 13.4-inch full-HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 500nits peak brightness level. It is also available in Quad-HD+ (2,560×1,600 pixels) IPS LCD and OLED variant — the latter is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass protection but has a lower 60Hz refresh rate. You get up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage on the Dell XPS 13 (9350).

The laptop is equipped with a four 2W speakers, a full-HD RGB camera, and dual array microphones. It also offers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and has two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports.The Dell XPS 13 (9350) is powered by a 3-cell 55Wh battery with support for 60W charging over a USB Type-C port. The laptop offers up to 26 hours of video streaming at full-HD+ resolution.