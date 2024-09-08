DJI launches new drone: Specifications, Price

Mumbai: Chinese technology company specialized in making unmanned aerial vehicles for aerial photography and videography, DJI launched its lightest and most compact drone to date. The drone named ‘DJI Neo’ is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 19,000). The company is also bundling accessories with the drone, selling it as a “DJI Neo Fly More Combo” which costs EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 33,000).

DJI Neo is equipped with a 1/2-inch image sensor that can capture 12-megapixel still photos. It is also capable of recording ultra-stabilised videos in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second (fps). The company claims it will automatically return to the user’s palm once the recording is completed.

The drone uses AI tracking to follow the subject and keep them in focus, even during activities such as cycling, skateboarding or hiking. Drone pilots can take advantage of the QuickShots feature to capture footage with six different fly patterns: Boomerang, Circle, Dronie, Helix, Rocket, and Spotlight.

This drone can be operated without a remote control. It can also be paired with the DJI Fly app, remote controllers, RC Motion, DJI Goggles and even voice commands for better flight and camera control. Users can make use of virtual joysticks via the DJI Fly app up to a distance of 50 metres when connected via Wi-Fi. Alternatively, pairing it with the DJI RC-N3 remote controller increases its recording distance to 10km. It can also be coupled with DJI Goggles 3, RC Motion 3, or FPV Remote Controller 3.