Honor unveils Watch 5: Details

Mumbai: Honor Watch 5 was unveiled at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA Berlin) 2024 Honor event. This watch succeeds the Honor Watch 4, which was introduced in China in July 2023.

The Honor Watch 5 is teased to come in black, gold, and green colour options. The company has not yet confirmed the price of the smartwatch or its availability details.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India launches new variants of Exter and Venue: Price, Features

The Honor Watch 5 sports a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with a 450 x 390 pixels resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 322ppi pixel density. The right edge of the rectangular watch body holds a rotating button. The exact function of this button has not been officially specified.

Health tracking options in the Honor Watch 5 include heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress sensors alongside sleep and menstrual cycle trackers. Honor claims that with the one-click health scan feature, users can get a comprehensive reading of all their vital signs within sixty seconds. Honor packs a 480mAh battery in the Honor Watch 5 which is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 15 days.