Hyundai Motor India launches new variants of Exter and Venue: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India launched new variants of the Exter micro SUV and the Venue compact SUV in the Indian markets.

The Hyundai Venue now gets E+ variant with an electric sunroof. It is priced at Rs 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from an electric sunroof, the Hyundai Venue E+ features digital cluster with coloured TFT MID, front and rear adjustable headrest, 60:40 rear seat split and 2-step rear reclining seat, among others. The safety features include six airbags, day and night IRVM, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist control (HAC).

It is powered by a Kappa 1.2-litre MPi petrol engine. This engine produces 83PS and 114Nm and is mated to 5-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai has introduced two new variants — S+ and S(O)+ — on the Exter line-up. Both get an electric sunroof. The new variants include front and rear skid plates, headlamp escort, electric sunroof, digital cluster with coloured TFT MID, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents and floor mats, among others. Safety features include six airbags, 3-oint seatbelts for all seats, day and night IRVM, TPMS – Highline, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist control (HAC), vehicle stability management (VSM), burglar alarm, ABS with EBD, impact-sensing auto door unlock, and emergency stop signal (ESS), among others.

The Exter uses the same Kappa 1.2-litre MPi petrol engine (83PS and 114Nm), which the Venue employs. However, the Exter gets both 5-speed MT and AMT options.

Following are the prices (ex-showroom) of the new Exter variants.

S(O)+ MT – Rs 7.86 lakh

S+ AMT – Rs 8.44 lakh