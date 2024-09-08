Lenovo launches three new laptops: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Lenovo has launched a trio of Windows laptops — ThinkBook 16 Gen 7, IdeaPad 5X 2-in-1, and IdeaPad Slim 5X — at the IFA 2024 in Berlin, Germany. The latest laptops run on Snapdragon X Plus 8-core chipset and have Copilot+ designation that offers access to several AI features.

The price of Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 will start from EUR 819 (roughly Rs. 76,400). It will be available in a single Luna Grey finish. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x is offered with starting price tags of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 93,200) and EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 83,800) , respectively. The former is offered in a Luna grey colourway while the latter will be available in Abyss Blue and Cloud Grey shades.

Lenovo’s new ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 is armed with an octa-core Snapdragon X Plus CPU with integrated Adreno GPU and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with up to 45 TOPS (trillion operations per second) for accelerating AI tasks. It packs up to 32GB storage and up to 1TB SSD storage. Users can choose between two 16-inch screens — a WQXGA 2.5K IPS display with 350nits and a WUXGA IPS display — with 300nits with 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Copilot+ PC ships with up to Windows 11 Pro.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 boasts a full-HD RGB camera with a webcam privacy shutter. It packs an 84Wh battery with 65W charging support via USB Type-C port. The battery is claimed to deliver multi-day battery life on a single charge. Other key features of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 include two Dolby Atmos speakers, a fingerprint scanner in the power button, a Kensington lock, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The laptop also includes two 10Gbps USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports (5Gbps), an HDMI 2.1 port, a headphone and microphone combo port, and a four-in-one SD card reader.

Both Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x and IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 run on the newly launched Snapdragon X Plus 8-core CPU with Adreno GPU and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with up to 45 TOPS (trillion operations per second). They have a Windows 11 operating system and feature a full-HD RGB camera with a privacy shutter. The two ideaPad models sport a pair of 2W speakers and have Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. They have a 57Wh battery.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 comes with a 14-inch WUXGA (1,200×1,920 pixels) multi-touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 400nits peak brightness, and 60Hz refresh rate. This convertible Copilot+ PC is packed with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The convertible laptop has two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an audio jack, and a microSD card reader.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Slim 5x packs up to 14-inch WUXGA OLED display with 400nits peak brightness and 60Hz refresh rate and TÜV low blue light certification. The Copilot PC+PC features a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an audio jack, and a microSD card reader. It has a MIL-STD-810H durability rating as well.