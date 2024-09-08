Lenovo unveils refreshed versions ThinkPad, ThinkBook, Yoga and IdeaPad laptops

Mumbai: Lenovo unveiled refreshed versions of the company’s laptops. Lenovo announced new versions of its ThinkPad, ThinkBook, Yoga and IdeaPad laptops that are equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) or AMD Ryzen AI 9 series processors.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition pricing is expected to start at EUR 2,699 (roughly Rs. 2,51,800) . The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition will be available to at a price of EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,30,500). The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is priced at EUR 2,199 (roughly Rs. 2,05,200), while the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7+ starts at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 93,200). Pricing for the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 begins at EUR 1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,58,500) while both Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 models will start at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 65,200).

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition Specifications

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processors with Intel Arc Xe2 graphics, paired with up to 32GB of RAM. It sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 400nits peak brightness level.

You get up to 2TB of PCIe Gen5 SSD storage on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition, and the laptop supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It is equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.