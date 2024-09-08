Prophet’s Birthday: Gulf country announces paid holiday

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in the UAE announced paid holiday for public sector on Prophet’s birthday. The authority said that the holiday, for the federal government, will be on Sunday, September 15. This is based on the Cabinet’s decision regarding the official holidays for this year.

In most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries, the Prophet’s birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.

Also Read: Samsung launches new 2-in-1 laptop: Details

After this holiday, UAE residents will get a long one in December for National Day. December 2 and 3 fall on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, that’s a four-day holiday.