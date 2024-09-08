Redmi launches new true wireless stereo earphones: Details

Mumbai: Redmi Buds 6 Lite have been unveiled in select global markets. These true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones join the Redmi Buds 6 Active, which were introduced in some markets in August. Redmi Buds 6 Lite price is set at GBP 14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,700). In the UK, the TWS earphones are available in Black and White colourways.

The Redmi Buds 6 Lite are equipped with 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers and a dual mic system backed by noise reduction technology with AI support. Redmi’s new TWS earphones are said to support up to 40dB ANC. They are compatible with the Xiaomi Earbuds application and come with four pre-installed EQ modes, namely ‘standard,’ ‘enhance treble,’ ‘enhance bass,’ and ‘enhance voice.’ Users can employ the app to personalise an equaliser setting or manage ANC levels.

Also Read: Vivo launches Y37 Pro: Price, Specifications

The Redmi Buds 6 Lite offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity alongside support for AAC audio codec.he Redmi Buds 6 Lite are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 38 hours on a single charge with the case, while the earphones alone are said to offer seven hours. Each individual earbud carries a 45mAh battery, while the charging case has a 480mAh battery and a USB Type-C charging port.