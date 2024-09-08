Samsung launches new 2-in-1 laptop: Details

Mumbai: South Korean brand Samsung has launched its latest 2-in-1 laptop. The device is named ‘Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360’. This is the company’s first device in its new Galaxy Book 5 series.

Price details of Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 are yet to be disclosed by Samsung. It is, however, currently listed for pre-orders on the Samsung UK website with a price tag of EUR 1,899 for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant with Intel Core Ultra 7 series 2 CPU. The Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is confirmed to be available in select markets including Canada, France, Germany, the UK and the US starting in September. It is available in Gray and Silver colour options.

The newly launched Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 ships with Windows 11 Home and features a 16.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touch display with WQXGA+ (1,800×2,880 pixels) resolution. The display has a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 16:10 aspect ratio and 500nits peak brightness. It is one of the first new laptops to feature the latest Intel Lunar Lake processors. It can be configured with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 series 2 CPU or Intel Core Ultra 5 series 2 CPU along with the improved Intel Arc GPU.

Intel claims that its new Core Ultra processors (Series 2) have up to 47 neural processing units (NPU) and provide more than 300 AI-accelerated features across creativity, productivity, gaming and entertainment apps. The Galaxy Book 5 Pro is offered in 16GB, and 32GB RAM options and two storage options — 512GB and 1TB. The laptop includes Copilot+PC features. Besides, it brings several AI features including Microsoft Phone Link, Circle to Search with Google, Note Assist, and Chat Assist.

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.6 connectivity options and it features a backlit keyboard. For video calls, there is a 2-megapixel 1080-pixel full-HD Webcam. The laptop includes dual microphones and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

For connectivity, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 gets a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports and a USB Type-A (3.2) port, HDMI 2.1 port, microSD slot and headphone microphone combo port. The HDMI 2.1 port supports 8K content at 60Hz and 5K content at 120Hz. The Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 supports inputs through S Pen (included in the box). It carries a 76Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging through a USB Type-C adapter. The battery is said to deliver up to 25 hours of video playback on a single charge.