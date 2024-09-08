Vivo launches Y37 Pro: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo Y37 Pro has been launched in China. Vivo Y37 Pro price in China is set at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,300) for the sole 8GB + 256GB option. The phone is offered in Apricot Sea, Castle in the Sky and Dark Night (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The Vivo Y37 Pro sports a 6.68-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness level. The handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 paired with Adreno 613 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 onboard storage. The RAM can be expanded virtually by up to 8GB. The phone ships with Android 14-based Origin OS 4.

The Vivo Y37 Pro has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front-facing camera is equipped with a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset has a dual stereo speaker unit as well.

Vivo packs a 6,000mAh battery in the Vivo Y37 Pro with support for 44W wired fast charging. Connectivity options of the phone include dual 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset comes with an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance.