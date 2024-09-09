Asian Boxing Championships: India’s Deepali Thapa becomes first-ever Asian Schoolgirl Champion

Al Ain: India’s Deepali Thapa became the first ever schoolgirl champion at the Asian Championships in Al Ain, UAE. Deepali Thapa defeated Ukraine’s Liudmyla Vasylchenko in the final of 33kg category to claim the historic gold medal. This is first ever gold medal awarded in the ASBC Asian Schoolboys Boxing Championships to a female boxer.

In the 35kg category, India’s Bhoomi beat Kazakhstan’s Assel Jalimbekova in the final to win gold medal. Nischal Sharma continued India’s winning streak in the 37kg weight class, overcoming Ukraine’s Maria Matsiura. In the 52kg final, India’s Naitik Kazakhstan’s Arina Orazymbet, adding another title to India’s tally.

India’s Rakhi won the 43kg title by defeating Ukraine’s Veronika Holub.In the 40kg final, Ukraine’s Oleksandra Cherevata defeated India’s Laxmi Manjunath Lamani. In the 67kg final, India’s Trushana Vinayak Mohite secured a comfortable victory over Ukraine’s Anna Hornostal, while Kazakhstan’s Diana Nadyrbek won the 70kg title by defeating India’s Manshi Malik. India’s Gurseerat Kaur won the last of the 15 titles in the schoolgirls’ category.

India bagged seven female titles at the event. The Asian Championships featured 26 nations, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine.