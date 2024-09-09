At least 48 killed in fuel truck explosion

Abuja: At least 48 people were killed in a fuel tanker truck explosion in north-central Nigeria. The fuel truck collided with a truck carrying travellers and cattle. Several other vehicles were also caught up in the accident.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country with more than 220 million residents. The country lacks an efficient railway system. Fatal truck accidents are common along most of the major roads in Nigeria. The main causes are reckless driving, poor road conditions and poorly maintained vehicles. In 2020 alone, there were 1,531 petrol tanker crashes resulting in 535 fatalities and 1,142 injuries, according to Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps.

Also Read: Market capitalisation of 8 of top-10 most valued firms fell by Rs 2 lakh crore

Nigeria is a major oil producer in the world. The country has seen similar deadly accidents and explosions in the past when people try to steal fuel from oil pipelines.