BCCI announces India squad for 1st Test against Bangladesh

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has announced its squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The series will start from September 19. The first Test match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The second Test will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur from September 27 to October 1.

Bangladesh enters the series with high confidence after a historic 2-0 clean sweep of Pakistan on its home soil – its first-ever against the rival. On the other hand, India has a convincing 4-1 series win over England at home earlier this year.

Also Read: State government hikes bus fares

This series marks Pant’s return to Test cricket for the first time since December 2022, when India last played in Bangladesh. The wicketkeeper-batter was sidelined after suffering a severe car accident shortly after the tour.

India’s squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.