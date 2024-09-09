Bengaluru, Mysuru pollution 5 times over WHO limits: Greenpeace

A Greenpeace India report, “Spare the Air 2,” reveals worsening air quality in Karnataka’s major cities, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mangaluru, due to increasing pollution. These cities, along with others in South India, have surpassed the World Health Organization’s (WHO) revised guidelines for particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10). Lead researcher Akanksha Singh noted that current pollution control measures are inadequate and called for stronger efforts, as clean air is a basic right.

The report details severe pollution in these cities, with Mangaluru’s air pollution found to be seven times higher than WHO’s PM2.5 guidelines, while Bengaluru and Mysuru’s PM10 levels exceed the standards by five times. The findings challenge the perception that southern Indian cities are cleaner, urging immediate action to address the growing pollution crisis.

Greenpeace India’s campaign manager, Avinash Chanchal, emphasized the need for comprehensive pollution control strategies in southern cities, targeting sources such as vehicles, industries, and construction. The report identified ten major South Indian cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kochi, as having dangerous pollution levels that pose a significant health risk.