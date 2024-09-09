Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Raffle: Expat wins Dh100,000 on first attempt

Abu Dhabi: A Russian woman based in Dubai has won Dh100,000 in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw. Natalia Kristioglo took home Dh100,000 after winning the Series 266 Big Ticket draw. Natalia Kristioglo has been living in Dubai since she moved to the UAE in 2012.Natalia, a managing director of a company, purchased her first Big Ticket in the last week of August.

Customers who purchase their Big Tickets throughout the month of September will stand a chance to be named the grand prize winner and walk away with Dh20 million during the live draw on October 3 along with ten lucky customers will each win Dh100,000 during the next live draw, and a luxurious brand-new Maserati Ghibli.

Big Ticket customers will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to be one of three winners to walk away with Dh100k every Tuesday.