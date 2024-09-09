Centre urges states and UTs for timely Mpox reporting and preventive measures

The Union Health Ministry has issued a new advisory urging states and Union territories to enhance their response to Mpox (monkeypox) by implementing timely screening, testing, and isolation of confirmed cases. The advisory emphasizes the importance of contact tracing and risk communication to prevent the spread of the disease. It includes a surveillance strategy from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which outlines testing facilities, clinical management protocols, and infection control measures.

States are advised to raise community awareness about Mpox, its transmission, and preventive measures while avoiding unnecessary panic. Although India has not reported any Mpox cases in the current outbreak, the government stresses the need for vigilance and adherence to guidelines for surveillance and isolation facilities.

The advisory also calls for a review of public health preparedness at the state and district levels, including briefing healthcare workers on Mpox symptoms and management. This follows the World Health Organization’s declaration of Mpox as a public health emergency of international concern due to its spread and the emergence of a new strain, clade 1b.