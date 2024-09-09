Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged for second day in a row in Kerala on Monday, September 9, 2024. Gold is priced at Rs 53,440 per 8 gram and Rs 6780 per 1 gram. On Saturday, gold price declined by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices remained steady on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7346 per gram, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6735 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.31%, and in the last month, it has been -2.89%. The cost of silver is Rs.87000 per kg.

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat today at Rs 71,505 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.11% or Rs 79. Silver futures were trading at Rs 83,049/kg, up by 0.35% or Rs 292. The prices of gold fell by Rs 400/10 gm in the last 2 days while silver dipped by Rs 1,900 per kilogram. On Friday, gold futures settled at Rs 71,426 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.68% and silver futures settled at Rs 82,757 per kilogram with a loss of 2.59%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was nearly unchanged at $2,497.53 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,526.40. Price of spot silver rose 0.3% to $28.01 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3% to $924.02 and palladium was up nearly 1% at $919.76.