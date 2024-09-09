Easy tips to calm your partner’s nervous system during conflict

In a relationship, conflicts are natural. It is important to remember to be respectful and understanding through a conflict to help the partner and also ourselves calm down and find healthy solutions.

‘“Co-regulation refers to your partner’s behaviors (words + action) that pull you back to baseline (emotional stability). There is less research on the process of co-dysregulation, but it essentially refers to behaviors that push you away from baseline (emotionally instability),’ wrote Therapist Sadaf Siddiqi.

Here are a few ways to calm your partner’s nervous system:

Comforting words can help the partner feel relaxed and safe. Give them validation and help them with support and affirmations.

Provide physical support.

Perform an act of kindness for them to feel valued and loved.

It is important to be present with them.

We can do something thoughtful for them to let them know how much they mean to us.